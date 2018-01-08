U.S. to end protected status for many Salvadoran immigrants: Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will not renew the Temporary Protected Status that has allowed 200,000 Salvadoran immigrants to remain in the United States, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

They will have until September 2019 to leave or obtain other lawful residency status, the Post said, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter.

(Corrects deadline in paragraph 2 to September 2019, from September 2018.)





(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)