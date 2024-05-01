U.S. determined to secure Israel-Hamas cease-fire, says Blinken in Tel Aviv

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a three-day, three-country trip of the Middle East. On Wednesday, the final day of the trip, Blinken was in Israel to speak with high-ranking officials about the Biden administration's push to secure a cease-fire to the Israel-Hamas war. Photo courtesy of State Department spokesman Matthew Miller/X

May 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel on Wednesday said the Biden administration is determined to secure a cease-fire in Gaza that includes the release of Israeli hostages.

The United States' top diplomat was in the Middle Eastern country to meet with high-ranking officials, including President Isaac Herzog, as part of a three-country trip that began Tuesday as part of the Biden administration's push to secure a cease-fire agreement to the Israel-Hamas war.

Speaking to reporters in Tel Aviv before his meeting with Herzog, Blinken said the time to secure a deal is now, and only Hamas stands as an obstacle in getting it done.

"We are determined to get a ceasefire that brings the hostages home and to get it now, and the only reason that that wouldn't be achieved is because of Hamas," he said.

"There is a proposal on the table, and as we've said, no delays, no excuses. The time is now, and the time is now long past due to bring the hostages home to their families."

The push comes as the situation the Palestinian enclave of Gaza further deteriorates and expectations that Israel will soon launch a controversial ground invasion or Rafah city where some 1.5 million Palestinians are estimated to be sheltering amid the war.

Israel has long been expected to invaded Rafah as it hunts the remaining leaders of Hamas, but the United States, the United Nations and others have warned against the campaign, with Martin Griffiths, the U.N.'s top humanitarian aid coordinator stating as recently as Tuesday that "a ground operation in Rafah will be nothing short of a tragedy beyond words."

Blinken dismissed questions a day prior about the potential invasion of Rafah by saying their position on the campaign is well known and his focus on the trip is to secure a cease-fire and the release of hostages.

After the meeting with Herzog, Blinken spoke to protesters demonstrating outside, stating bringing the hostages home is at the core of every action the United States takes.

"There is a very strong proposal on the table right now. Hamas needs to say yes and needs to get this done. That is our determination, and we will not rest, we will not stop until you're reunited with your loved ones. So please keep strong, keep the faith. We will be with you every single day until we get this done," he said.

Some 130 of the 253 Israelis abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7 are believed to still be in the captivity of the Iran-backed militants. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has said they have no choice but to secure victory in the war, which he has described as the destruction of Hamas in Gaza and the release of all Israeli hostages, among other objectives.

On Tuesday, Blinken was in Amman and before that Saudi Arabia as part of the cease-fire push.

According the Hams-run Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 34,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war, which began Oct. 7.