U.S. Department of Labor confirms ‘open investigation’ of deadly crash that killed 8 farm workers

According to the documents, the workers were paid just under 15 dollars an hour to harvest watermelons and were scheduled to work between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., six days a week, at Cannon Farms in Dunnellon.
In the aftermath of the tragic crash, the Mexican Consulate had been working to provide support to workers on the bus. Many were staying at a Days Inn in Gainesville.
According to the consulate, discussions with some of the workers there raised concerns about fair wages. The consulate also has new questions about who held the workers’ passports.
“Somebody said, oh, my passport is not with me. The employer has my passport. That is not correct. All the time, you have to have your own passport ready,” said Juan Sabines Guerrero, the consul general for Mexico in Orlando.
Guerrero said he was desperate to contact the Olvera Trucking Corporation for more information.
“I don’t have any kind of contact with them. I’m looking to try to have an appointment. I want to know what happened with my nationals,” said Guerrero
Since Tuesday’s crash, Channel 9 has repeatedly contacted the Olvera Trucking Corporation for comment. Despite those repeated attempts, reporters have not heard back.
