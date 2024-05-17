U.S. Department of Labor confirms ‘open investigation’ of deadly crash that killed 8 farm workers

The U.S. Department of Labor said it is investigating a deadly DUI crash that killed eight farm workers in Marion County.

Investigators said 41-year-old Bryan Howard was under the influence when he side-swiped a bus that was bringing 53 migrant workers to a watermelon farm in Marion County.

Eight farmers were killed, and dozens of others were hospitalized.

The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash, but Channel 9 confirmed Thursday that a federal investigation is underway.

Eight people died and almost 40 others were injured when a bus carrying farm workers collided with a pickup truck on State Road 40 in Marion County.

A U.S. Department of Labor spokesperson told Channel 9 the Department was “aware of this tragic accident and has an open investigation.”

The announcement comes after the Mexican consulate raised questions about the company that employed the workers.

Documents filed with the Department of Labor show the Olvera Trucking Corporation employed 43 farmworkers on H-2A visas.

According to the documents, the workers were paid just under 15 dollars an hour to harvest watermelons and were scheduled to work between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., six days a week, at Cannon Farms in Dunnellon.

In the aftermath of the tragic crash, the Mexican Consulate had been working to provide support to workers on the bus. Many were staying at a Days Inn in Gainesville.

According to the consulate, discussions with some of the workers there raised concerns about fair wages. The consulate also has new questions about who held the workers’ passports.

“Somebody said, oh, my passport is not with me. The employer has my passport. That is not correct. All the time, you have to have your own passport ready,” said Juan Sabines Guerrero, the consul general for Mexico in Orlando.

Guerrero said he was desperate to contact the Olvera Trucking Corporation for more information.

“I don’t have any kind of contact with them. I’m looking to try to have an appointment. I want to know what happened with my nationals,” said Guerrero

Since Tuesday’s crash, Channel 9 has repeatedly contacted the Olvera Trucking Corporation for comment. Despite those repeated attempts, reporters have not heard back.

