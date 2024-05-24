U.S. Department of Justice Supports Mvskoke Nation in Tulsa Suit

On November 15, 2023, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation (MCN) filed suit against the city of Tulsa for continuing to assert criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans on the Mvskoke reservation. On May 13 the United States filed a motion to intervene in the case, supporting the MCN.

According to the filing,

“This case involves Tulsa’s continued assertion of criminal jurisdiction, without congressional authorization, over Indians for conduct occurring within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Reservation. Tulsa’s assertion of such jurisdiction violates fundamental principles of federal Indian law deeply rooted in the United States Constitution. The longstanding rule – recently reiterated in McGirt v. Oklahoma, is that the states and their political subdivisions lack criminal jurisdiction over Indians in Indian country absent congressional authorization. Because Congress has not authorized Oklahoma or Tulsa to exercise such jurisdiction, that rule applies with full force here.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Click here to sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The motion seeks a declaration that Tulsa lacks criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans within the Mvskoke Reservation and Tulsa’s assertion of jurisdiction violates federal law. In addition, the filing requests that Tulsa be permanently enjoined from asserting criminal jurisdiction and prosecuting Native Americans on the reservation absent authorization from congress.

About the Author: "Levi \"Calm Before the Storm\" Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. Rickert was awarded Best Column 2021 Native Media Award for the print\/online category by the Native American Journalists Association. He serves on the advisory board of the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association. He can be reached at levi@nativenewsonline.net."

Contact: levi@nativenewsonline.net