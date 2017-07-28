U.S. court denies last-ditch appeal to halt Texas execution

Taichin Preyor is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters July 26, 2017. Texas Department of Criminal Justice/Handout via REUTERS

By Jon Herskovitz

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court denied a last-minute appeal to halt the planned execution in Texas on Thursday of a man convicted of murdering a woman in her San Antonio home in 2004, clearing the way for the state to carry out the death sentence.

TaiChin Preyor, 46, had been scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at the state's death chamber in Huntsville at 6 p.m. CDT (2300 GMT), but the execution was delayed to allow the court to heal the appeal from Preyor's lawyer to spare his life.

The execution would be the 543rd in Texas since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, the most of any state.

Lawyers for Preyor launched the appeal at the court on Thursday, arguing that prior counsel was incompetent and included one lawyer who lost his license two decades earlier and another attorney with no death penalty experience who used Wikipedia to navigate the Texas death penalty system.

"His trial counsel ignored glaring references to significant mitigation evidence, depriving jurors of crucial information likely to persuade them to impose a life sentence," Preyor's lawyers said in their filing.

They have said that some of the mitigating evidence included a traumatic childhood, marked by severe physical and sexual abuse.

Preyor was convicted in the 2004 killing of Jami Tackett, 24. He also stabbed a man who was with her, who survived.

A U.S. District Court judge in San Antonio dismissed a motion filed on Preyor's behalf by his lawyers to halt the execution earlier this week.

Lawyers for Texas asked the Supreme Court to deny the appeal to halt the execution, saying Preyor had been justly sentenced.

"Preyor's claim highlights a disturbing pattern of behavior he has exhibited for years: obtaining counsel, becoming dissatisfied with counsel's performance and acquiring new counsel who then complains about former counsel's representation," the lawyers for the state said in a filing with the Supreme Court.





(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by G Crosse and Leslie Adler)