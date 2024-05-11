U.S. Congress members meet in Bakersfield, debate expansion of internet access to rural communities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A delegation of U.S. congress members part of the Congressional Western Caucus and House Energy and Commerce Committee was in Kern County Friday.

Friday morning, in Bakersfield, they held a field hearing to discuss how to expand broadband — or high-speed internet — access to rural communities, like many in Kern. Among those pushing for increased broadband access was Hanford Republican Congressman David Valadao.

“Access to education, access to resources, access to medical care, access to more efficiency in our businesses and our farms,” said Rep. Valadao.

Congressman Valadao said increased access and connectivity to all parts of life comes with broadband.

Rep. Jay Obernolte: “Our children are not going to succeed in 21st century America with the knowledge necessary and the job skills necessary,” said Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake). “We’re not gonna be able to do that without finishing the job of extending broadband.”

Obernolte also noted with AI being an inseparable part of the near future, children must be adapted to modern technology.

Idaho colleague Rep. Fulcher also shared the same sentiment, stating, “For the efficiency needs and whatnot, you’ve got to have rural broadbands that provide the access to be able to do that. And that’s gotta be something that’s sustainable, that’s where the government comes in, sometimes, maybe not.”

There were also testimonies from local businesses, saying broadband internet is a life changer.

“Along with residential broadband access, we’ve seen a tremendous increase in requests for connectivity within the [agricultural] industry, said Troy Klinger, Director of Network Operations, Unwired Broadband, LLC.

“In addition to connectivity for general business purposes in the offices, shops and packing sheds, many in farms require connectivity to manage water resources, soil quality, crop health and maintain proper feeding and health of livestock.”

Klinger has provided broadband access to the Central Valley for over 20 years and said he saw a surge in demand for service over the last four.

Don Cameron, vice president and general manager of Terranova Ranch, agreed: “[We can now] prevent farm theft, which we weren’t able to do before. Our mechanics can order parts online, they can watch a YouTube video and learn how to fix a crack if they’re not familiar with it.”

Over the years now, the federal government has already poured billions of dollars into expanding broadband access nationwide.

One of the most recent, ACP, or the Affordable Connectivity Program, started during the pandemic. It provided up to a $30 monthly discount but stopped enrollments in February, due to low funding.

“I would encourage Congress to reenact ACP,” said Eric Votaw, CEO of Varcomm Holdings, Inc.

Votaw also emphasized the state has a responsibility to keep internet affordable.

“It’s not just the funding side of this,” Rep. Valadao said. “Permitting reform is something that’s a huge problem… Especially with the different agencies, [it’s concerning] how hard it is to get the permitting, to get actual progress going on some of these projects.”

Valadao also attributed to the bipartisan infrastructure bill’s inability to garner Republican votes to the very topic of permitting reform.

It wasn’t addressed, Valadao explained, emphasizing projects actually need to break ground.

