U.S. Congress District 2: Alabama voters were sent wrong information ahead of election

A representative from the Montgomery County Board of Registrars confirmed Tuesday that a portion of Montgomery voters got the wrong voting information ahead of the election.

Registrar Mark Anderson said on Super Tuesday that a mapping issue led to voters in the 2nd Congressional District being told that they were in a different district.

The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that at least 5,604 voters received information that they were in the 7th Congressional District, instead of the newly established, majority-Black 2nd District. Of the 5,604 voters, 4,513 of them are Black, SPLC reported.

The SPLC became aware of the issue over the weekend. Some Montgomery County voters received postcards with the incorrect congressional district. SPLC co-founder Joe Levin was one of those voters.

The Alabama Reflector reported that the issue impacted about 4,600 Montgomery voters.

All Montgomery residents are in the newly created 2nd Congressional District. "It was just wrong," Anderson said.

A federal court ordered the 2nd Congressional District to be redrawn as a second majority-minority district, over the state's objections. It's now expected to lean Democrat.

“This is more than a misstep. Providing erroneous information to thousands of voters on the eve of a hotly contested primary election could very well impact the turnout and the results of the election, for both Republicans and Democrats,” said Bradley Heard, deputy legal director for democracy and voting rights at the SPLC. “There needs to be an immediate audit and public accounting from Secretary Wes Allen’s office on the scope of the problem.”

