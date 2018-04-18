    U.S. Coast Guard says responded to gas pipeline fire near Port O'Connor, Texas

    (Reuters) -

    The United States Coast Guard said it responded to a natural gas pipeline fire near Port O'Connor, Texas, on Tuesday evening.

    The agency was notified of the incident by vessel Jonathon King Boyd, which was on fire after hitting a gas pipeline while conducting dredging operations.

    The Intracoastal Waterway is closed to traffic from mile marker 468 to 474 to include the Matagorda Ship Channel from the jetties to 7 nautical miles (13 km) inside the bay.

    The impacted pipeline has been secured and the remaining gas is residual, the Coast Guard said.


    (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)