U.S. Chemical Safety Board says to probe incident at Arkema's Crosby, Texas, plant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Chemical Safety Board said on Thursday it had launched an investigation into explosions at a flooded Arkema SA chemical plant in Crosby, Texas.

In a statement on Facebook, CSB Chairperson Vanessa Allen Sutherland said the federal agency would begin its probe with requests for documents from the chemical maker and would not deploy to the site of the explosions until emergency response activities were completed and the facility was deemed safe.

