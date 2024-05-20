U.S. Census Bureau: Worcester remains 2nd largest city in New England as population grows

WORCESTER — After seeing the city's population increase 14% from 2010 to 2020, Worcester's estimated 2023 population shows additional growth to 207,621 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 2020 census recorded Worcester growing to a population of over 200,000 for the first time since the 1950s. The census put Worcester's population at 206,518 people, up from its previous recorded peak of 203,486 in the 1950 census.

The updated number comes from the Census Bureau's Vintage 2023 Population Estimates. The estimates were recorded as of July 1, 2023.

Worcester firmly retains its place as both the second largest city in Massachusetts and New England, only behind Boston. Worcester regained the title of second largest city in the region in 2007 after edging out Providence by just 199 people. The two cities had long held a rivalry over their population sizes and economic growth.

Since 2007, Worcester's advantage has widened to an over 15,000 population difference with Providence.

Worcester is the only one of the five biggest cities in Massachusetts, as well as Providence, to record population growth from 2020 to 2023.

Worcester recorded a .5% population increase since 2020, or about 1,102 more residents.

In 2023, Boston recorded a population of 653,833. The population shrunk 3.7% from 678,617 in 2020.

Providence's population remained largely the same. The city recorded a population of 190,792, down only 139 people from 190,931 in 2020.

Springfield recorded a population of 153,672, down about 1.4% from 155,929 in 2020.

Cambridge recorded a population of 118,214, down about .2% from 118,395.

Lowell recorded a population of 114,296, down about 1.1% from 115,553.

The population of Worcester County saw a bump of about .6% from 2020, or 4,750 more people. In 2023, the census estimated 866,866 residents in Worcester County.

Here are the changes to population estimates in Worcester Counties other largest municipalities:

Leominster saw a 2023 population of 43,627, .4% drop of 164 residents.

Fitchburg saw a 2023 population of 41,579, a .9% drop of 368 residents.

Shrewsbury saw a 2023 population of 38,889, a 1.5% rise of 569 residents.

Gardner saw a 2023 population of 20,974, a 1.4% drop of 308 residents.

The census did not have 2023 numbers available for Milford.

The 2020 census saw Worcester growing faster than Boston, which grew 9.4%, but not at the level of towns in the Outer Cape and Islands.

According to a news release from the Census Bureau, cities with populations of 50,000 or more grew by an average of 0.2% in the northeast and 0.1% in the midwest. Cities at that population level declined an average of 0.3% in the northeast and 0.2%, in the midwest in 2022.

Cities in the west with over 50,000 went up by an average of 0.2% from 2022 to 2023 while southern cities had the fastest growth by an average of 1.0%.

As a whole, more U.S. counties experienced population gains than losses in 2023, according to a Census Bureau. Counties in the South grew faster while several northeast and mid-west counties had population losses turn to gains.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester remains 2nd largest city in New England as population grows