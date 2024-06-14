U.S. Border Patrol apprehends 11 undocumented immigrants Friday in Fort Pierce, feds say

FORT PIERCE — Eleven undocumented immigrants from Guatemala, Mexico and Honduras who have “lengthy immigration and criminal records,” were apprehended Friday by federal authorities in Fort Pierce, according to Samuel Biggs III, acting chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector.

In a message posted Friday to X, formerly known as Twitter, Biggs stated the 11 undocumented immigrants were taken into custody with the help of St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputies.

One person who had an active arrest warrant in Martin County was turned over to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Biggs stated.

Tonya Woodworth, spokeswoman for the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, did not immediately return a call seeking additional information related to the agency’s assistance Friday to Border Patrol.

A book about banning books? Indian River School Board votes it off shelves

Letters exchanged: U.S. Attorney, Pearson spar over St. Lucie sheriff's viral social media posts

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers and is writer and co-host of "Uncertain Terms," a true-crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com. If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 11 undocumented immigrants apprehended Friday in Fort Pierce, feds say