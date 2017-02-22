U.S.-backed offensive pounds Islamic State in western Mosul as civilians flee

A few hundred civilians have fled their homes on the outskirts of western Mosul in the first reported displacement since a U.S.-backed offensive on the Islamic State group’s remaining stronghold in the city began over the weekend.

A Reuters correspondent saw about 200 women and children being transported on buses by federal police Wednesday to the town of Hamam al-Alil, about 12 miles south of Mosul, where camps have been set up.

The refugees said they had fled heavy bombardment in two villages near Mosul’s airport, which is now in the cross hairs of Iraqi forces and could become a support base for a push deeper into the city.

The federal police and elite Interior Ministry units known as Rapid Response have made quick progress toward western Mosul in a sweep from the south through hilly desert terrain since fighting resumed on Sunday.

So far, they have been advancing in sparsely populated areas, but the fighting is expected to get tougher as they enter the city itself, and the risk to roughly 750,000 civilians there will rise.

Up to 400,000 people could be displaced from western Mosul, where residents are already suffering food and fuel shortages and many markets have closed, according to the United Nations.

Western Mosul contains the old city center, with its ancient souks, government administration buildings and the mosque from which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed his self-styled caliphate over parts of Syria and Iraq after rapid advances in 2014.

The Islamic State is essentially under siege in western Mosul after being driven out of districts east of the Tigris River in 100 days of heavy fighting that ended a month ago.

About 160,000 civilians have been displaced from the Mosul area since the start of the battle in October, U.N. officials say. Many more people have remained in their homes despite the violence.

(Reuters: Reporting by Isabel Coles; writing by Stephen Kalin)

