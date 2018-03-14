U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading: SEC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. authorities have charged former Equifax executive Jun Ying over alleged insider trading before the credit reporting company publicly announced its data breach in 2017, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

Ying, the former chief information office for one of the company's units, faces criminal charges filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia in addition to charges filed by the SEC, the agency said in a statement.







