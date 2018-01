CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. authorities have banned the transport of all cargo coming from Cairo International Airport destined for the United States, other than passenger luggage, sources at Cairo airport and EgyptAir told Reuters on Monday.

Sources said the U.S. authorities had suspended the cargo transportation due to lack of confidence in security measures at Cairo airport.





(Reporting by Abdelnasser Aboelfadl; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Toby Chopra)