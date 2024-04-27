U.S. Attorney's Office launches carjacking task force

Apr. 26—The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon announced recently that it will join 10 other U.S. Attorney's Offices in establishing a multi-agency task force to address carjacking, an important public safety threat impacting communities in Oregon and beyond.

In keeping with the Justice Department's Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime, the District of Oregon carjacking task force will focus federal resources on identifying, investigating, and prosecuting individuals responsible for committing carjackings and related crimes throughout the state.

"We are pleased to join our Justice Department colleagues from across the country in taking this important, targeted step to address carjacking, a dangerous, violent crime," U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Natalie Wight said. "We thank all our law enforcement partners for their ongoing commitment to protecting Oregonians through this and other violent crime reduction efforts."

"The Justice Department has no higher priority than keeping our communities safe," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.said. "We do so by targeting the most significant drivers of violent crime and by acting as a force multiplier for our state and local law enforcement partners. We're seeing results — with violent crime declining broadly nationwide.

"Today, we are launching seven new carjacking task forces across the country to build on the success of task forces in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Tampa, where available data shows that carjacking rates are now falling. When prosecutors, officers, agents, and analysts come together to crunch data, share intelligence, and apply best practices, we can make real progress in the fight against all forms of violent crime, including carjacking."

Impact

Carjacking task forces have proven to be an effective part of successful violent crime reduction strategies by focusing on a significant driver of crime and taking violent offenders off the streets, a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office states.

For example, carjackings in Philadelphia declined by 31 percent from 2022 to 2023, and armed carjackings are down 28 percent in the District of Columbia so far this year compared to the same period in 2023. In Chicago, carjackings decreased 29 percent from their high in 2021 through the end of 2023.

Oregon officials said local efforts to combat carjacking have already produced positive results.

On April 16, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a three-count indictment charging, Raheim Carter, 41, a Portland resident, with carjacking, using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

On March 15, 2024, Carter and an accomplice are alleged to have stolen a vehicle at gunpoint from a North Portland resident. Carter and the accomplice are alleged to have approached the victim while he was unloading groceries from his vehicle, demanded he hand over his keys at gunpoint, and drove off with the vehicle. The case was investigated by the Portland Police Bureau with assistance from the FBI.

The newly formed carjacking task forces will be led by U.S. Attorney's Offices, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) with state and local law enforcement partners.

Background

The Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) reported in Jan. 2023, that carjackings increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CCJ's analysis found that carjackings rose by 24% between 2020 and 2022, peaking last summer before falling off. That finding, however, is based on just seven cities with readily available data.