U.S. Attorney visits Wade Center and sees a facility helping mold children

BLUEFIELD — A U.S. Attorney saw firsthand Tuesday how programs at a local nonprofit center helping children in need can benefit from a U.S. Department of Justice grant providing prevention and intervention services for youth in Mercer County.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, Will Thompson, visited the Wade Center in Bluefield and commended the Bluefield Police Department for recently securing a $450,000 federal grant which will help fund intervention and prevention services for area children.

Director Betty Brainerd gave Thompson a tour of the Wade Center's many facilities. These include a 3D print and computer lab, library, cafeteria, auditorium, gymnasium and classrooms for activities. Children are greeted with an environment featuring bright colors and comforting surroundings. Thompson even had a brief visit with Lucy, a pet rescue rabbit that offers comfort when children are troubled.

"I understood they received a federal grant through the Bluefield Police Department. I read the grant, of course, and I wanted to come down, check it out, learn more about the program and see what we can do to help in the future," Thompson said after touring the Wade Center.

"Obviously, I was very impressed. They're doing incredible community work. They're strengthening community ties," he said. "They're working with the Bluefield Police Department and making kids feel safe around police and they're providing kids an opportunity after school not only to get a safe place to be, but also a place to eat, a place to study and catch up on their school work and a place to play, which I think is important."

This is National Police Week, so it is a good time for sharing what's being done at the Wade Center with other communities, he said.

"Bluefield is no different than any other community in southern West Virginia that is affected by the substance abuse problems we have," Thompson said.

Police Chief Dennis Dillow said his department's K-9 units such as K-9 Thor visits schools not only in Bluefield, but also throughout Mercer County and neighboring counties.

One goal is to help children learn not to fear police officers and to learn that positive actions will help them earn the attention.

Members of the local SWAT team also visit children at the Wade Center and local schools, helping plant the idea of working in law enforcement someday.

Brainerd said children seek affection and attention as soon as they arrive at the center.

"They want a hug the first thing when they come through the door," she said

The goal of services being funded by the Department of Justice is to aid youth between the ages of 4-18 with a special priority of the Black population in Bluefield, according to the grant description.

This includes planning and assessing promising and evidence-based prevention and intervention services over an 18-month timeline that will inform the development of a community-based continuum of care for youth at risk of becoming or already involved in the juvenile justice system.

Dillow said one goal is to expand the services the Wade Center offers to children in grades 6 through 8th and on into high school.

