U.S. Army soldier arrested in Hawaii on terrorism charges

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Army soldier who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and is now stationed in Hawaii has been arrested on charges of providing material support to Islamic State extremists, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Monday.

Ikaika Kange, 34, an active-duty soldier assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, had been under investigation by the Army and FBI for more than a year and was taken into custody on Saturday, according to a FBI statement furnished to Reuters in Washington.







