U.S. Army: Foreign Tanks Are Now "Competitive" to the M1 Abrams

A number of foreign tanks are equal or nearly equal to the M1 Abrams main battle tank. The U.S. Army admits the Abrams, which reigned supreme on battlefields for decades, no longer has "overmatch" against potential adversaries-particularly Russia.

In testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Lt. Gen. John M. Murray, deputy chief of staff for financial management, listed a number of tanks he thought were as good as the M1 Abrams. The list included the Israeli Merkava IV, British Challenger 2, and Russia's T-90A and T-14 Armata main battle tanks.

The general was asked a question by Senator Tom Cotton which tanks, if any, were competitive with the Abrams. "I think we have parity," Gen. Murray stated at the committee hearing. "I think there is parity out there. I don't think we have overmatch."

The list is interesting both for what it does and doesn't include. The list includes the Challenger II and T-90A, both of which have been around since the 1990s, although the T-90A only entered service in 2004. Murray stated that the T-90A was "pretty close" to parity, meaning the status quo has existed for 13 years.

The T-90A main battle tank is the only one Murray listed that arms adversaries of the United States-Syria and Russia. The T-90A is an updated version of the 1970s-era T-72 tank, armed with a 2A46 125-millimeter main gun smoothbore main gun that fires anti-tank shaped charge and armor-piercing discarding sabot rounds. It can also fire the Refleks laser-guided anti-tank missile with a range of over three miles. The tank has a crew of three, weighs 46 tons, and has a top speed of 37 miles per hour. T-90As have been fitted with the Arena active protection system designed to detect and destroy incoming rocket and missiles, but it's unknown how many vehicles have actually received the system. Less than 800 T-90s are in Russian Army inventories, although the number of tanks is expected to eventually reach 1,400.

Introduced in 2014, the T-14 Armata is set to become Russia's frontline main battle tank. A "clean sheet design," the Armata is new and not based on any previous vehicle. It was designed by Russian defense contractor Uralvagonzavod and is armed with a 2A82 125-millimeter main gun that fires anti-tank gun rounds and missiles. Armata is assessed as being heavily armored, including fourth generation Malakhit reactive armor, and protected by the Afghanit active protection system. Radar-reducing and infrared masking features, such as turret and hull shaping, burying heat-producing equipment deep in the vehicle, and anti-radar paint are baked into the vehicle design. Armata also has a crew of three weighs approximately 50 tons, and has a top speed of 56 miles an hour.

