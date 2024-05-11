U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosting public meeting in Buxton for new project

BUXTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with the help of Dare County Board of Commissioners, is inviting the Buxton community to a public meeting Tuesday, May 14, at 6 p.m. in the Fessenden Center, located at 46830 N.C. Highway 12 in Buxton, North Carolina.

The meeting provides an opportunity the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team to meet with the community to discuss the process, the limitations, and the way forward for the Formerly

Used Defense Site at the former Naval Facility on Buxton Beach.

Col. Ron Sturgeon will open the meeting and discuss the FUDS Program, as well as the property at Buxton, updating attendees on the plans.

At the end of the briefings, attendees are welcome to ask questions. The meeting is set to end at 8 p.m.

