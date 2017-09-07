U.S. appeals court rules against broad interpretation of Trump's travel ban

FILE PHOTO - An Iceland Air flight crew arrives on the day that U.S. President Donald Trump's limited travel ban, approved by the U.S. Supreme Court, goes into effect, at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled against President Donald Trump's effort to broadly enforce a temporary travel and refugee ban on people from certain Muslim-majority countries that the Republican president said was necessary for national security.

A three-judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel said that the government did not persuasively explain why the travel ban should be enforced against grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins from the six countries.

In the latest legal back and forth over the President's controversial executive order, the court also said that refugee resettlement agencies have a "bona fide" relationship with refugees, which under a standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court, should allow them into the United States.

