U.S. appeals court to reconsider challenge to consumer bureau

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court said on Thursday it will reconsider an October ruling that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's structure is unconstitutional, virtually guaranteeing the battle over an agency borne of the financial crisis will reach the Supreme Court.

A full panel of 10 judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, will decide the case after hearing oral arguments on May 24.

A three-judge panel had ruled in October that the CFPB vests too much power in its sole director. It also said the president should be able to fire the director at will, but stayed the decision pending appeal.

That decision has now been wiped off the books.

The losing side, either the agency created in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law or the mortgage lender PHH Corp that sued it, is expected to appeal to the Supreme Court after the court issues its ruling.

The court's order indicated that the court's chief judge, Merrick Garland, will not participate. That means that there would be six judges appointed by Democratic presidents and four appointed by Republicans deciding the case.

An agency to protect individuals from predatory and discriminatory lending was the idea of liberal Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Its creation is considered one of the top domestic policy achievements of former President Barack Obama, also a Democrat.

Republicans in Congress blocked Obama from naming Warren its first director when the CFPB began operating in 2011, and Obama instead appointed Richard Cordray when the lawmakers were in recess.

But the fight has raged on and is expected to remain heated in 2017.

The Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee is floating the idea of granting the president the freedom to fire the CFPB's director for any reason through legislation.

Meanwhile Trump has ordered a review of Dodd-Frank's effects on the economy and met with former Republican Representative Randy Neugebauer, a CFPB critic who has long pushed to rein in its activities. That has raised speculation Trump is laying the groundwork to replace Cordray with his own director and begin making reforms from the inside.





