U.S., Allies gather for 80th Anniversary of D-Day

Washington (DC News Now) — President Biden was in France this week to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

On Thursday, Biden attended a ceremony with a group of WWII veterans. Friday, Biden gave another speech from Normandy focusing on democracy, freedom, ad the role he thinks America should play on the global stage.

White House Correspodent with our media partners at “The Hill,” Alex Gangitano, joins Capitol Review.

