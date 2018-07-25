U.S. Airlines to Comply With Beijing's Demand That Taiwan be Labeled as Part of China

U.S. airlines plan to comply with a Chinese government demand that they revise their website identifications of Taiwan to reflect China’s claim on the island territory, said a person familiar with the discussions.

The U.S. carriers affected by the mandate — American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, United Continental Holdings, and Hawaiian Holdings — will begin to change the Taiwan references over the next day or two, said the person, who asked not to be named because discussions among the carriers were private.

The four airlines had been hoping for a negotiated resolution between the U.S. and Chinese governments ahead of China’s July 25 deadline. Other airlines, including Qantas Airways Ltd., Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, have already cooperated with China’s wishes.

In April, the Civil Aviation Administration of China sent a letter to more than 40 foreign airlines telling them that they shouldn’t place China, Hong Kong and Taiwan on an equal footing, and must refer to “China Taiwan” or the “China Taiwan region.” Maps must display the territories in the same color as mainland China and the websites can’t place Taiwan in other categories such as Southeast Asia, the order said.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China, or CAAC, said Wednesday it didn’t have an immediate comment on the plans of U.S. carriers. During a briefing by China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday, spokesman Geng Shuang said he hoped the U.S. government will urge relevant businesses to abide by the one China principle and make corrections on their websites as soon as possible.

“Let’s wait and see,” Geng said.

‘Challenging positions’

“We’re a business with significant international activities and we need to deal with regulations in all of those jurisdictions,” Peter Ingram, Hawaiian’s chief executive officer, said Tuesday by telephone. “And obviously sometimes that can put us in challenging positions in one jurisdiction versus another.”

Hawaiian consulted with its U.S. peers and government officials in both the U.S. and China before deciding to comply, Ingram said. The company doesn’t fly to Taiwan itself but does sell tickets through a codeshare relationship with China Airlines Ltd., which flies nonstop from Taipei to Honolulu. Hawaiian also operates its own service to Beijing.

American, Delta and United declined to comment. United has a flight between San Francisco and Taipei.

Reuters reported earlier that the airlines were poised to accept China’s demands.

Geopolitical Sensitivities

China has waged a campaign to force global businesses to conform to its world view if they want to stay in its good graces. Democratically governed Taiwan has been a central issue among the territorial disputes, especially after the Trump administration’s growing ties with the island’s pro-independence President Tsai Ing-Wen.

China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalist government fled to Taipei in 1949, and the Communist Party regards the island as a province to be taken by force if necessary.

Hong Kong and Macau — also requested by the aviation authority to be referred to as Chinese territories — are special administrative regions that enjoy greater autonomy.

Airlines feared a failure to comply would result in some kind of commercial penalty from China, which would threaten the carriers’ operating conditions in the country’s fast-growing aviation market.

Air India Ltd. chose to rename Taiwan as Chinese Taipei on its website after the threat of a “hefty’’ penalty for non-compliance, spokesman Praveen Bhatnagar told Bloomberg News.

One-China ‘fact’

China’s foreign ministry didn’t respond to a fax sent Tuesday seeking comment. The Civil Aviation Administration of China, or CAAC, also didn’t respond to an email seeking comment. Last week, Hua Chunying, a foreign ministry spokeswoman, said the country’s position on the topic was “clear-cut.”

“Any foreign enterprise operating in China should abide by Chinese laws and regulations just as Chinese enterprises in foreign countries should abide by foreign laws and regulations,” she said last week. “The one-China principle is a basic fact and common sense.”

In early May, the White House had dismissed China’s directive to the airlines as “Orwellian nonsense,” adding it was part of a growing trend by the Chinese Communist Party to impose its political views on U.S. citizens and private companies.