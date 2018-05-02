U.S. adding 35 attorneys, 18 judges to border to process immigrants: Sessions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is sending 35 assistant U.S. attorneys and 18 immigration judges to the Mexican border to deal with a surge in illegal immigrants trying to enter the country, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Wednesday.

"We are not going to let this country be overwhelmed. People are not going to caravan or otherwise stampede our border," Sessions told reporters.

Dozens of Hondurans, Guatemalans and Salvadorans slept a third night outside a U.S. port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico, after traveling in a caravan across Mexico to seek asylum in the United States.

