U.S. 30 bridge repairs begin June 24

Jun. 18—DIXON, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that maintenance on the U.S. Highway 30 bridge in Whiteside County is to begin Monday, June 24.

The bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for three nights. A marked detour will direct traffic to U.S. Route 67 and Iowa/Illinois Highway 136 during the project.

The Illinois Department of Transportation's announcement states that motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. To avoid the work area, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are also urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Find area construction details on the Illinois Department of Transportation's "traveler information map" on GettingAroundIllinois.com