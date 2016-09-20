U-2 Spy Plane Crashes in California, Two Pilots Eject

A U-2 Air Force reconnaissance aircraft has crashed in Sutter County, California, military officials said today.

Both pilots aboard ejected, but their status is unknown, officials said.

"We can confirm a U-2 from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base has gone down in Sutter County, California," an Air Force spokesperson said. "Two pilots have ejected. Additional details to follow when available."

A statement from Beale Air Force Base said the aircraft had crashed near the Sutter Buttes at 9:05 a.m. PDT, about 15 minutes after takeoff from the base.

"The aircraft was assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, Beale Air Force Base, California and was on a training mission," the statement said.



Beale Air Force Base is located 40 miles north of Sacramento. Sutter County is located west of the Air Force base.

Operational U-2 planes are single-seater aircraft, but there are two-seater versions used to train new pilots.

First used in the late 1950's, the high-altitude U-2 aircraft are still being used to gain intelligence on the battlefield.

They are deployed to the Middle East to help in gathering visual intelligence on ISIS, according to military officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.