Tyrone Parson guilty of third-degree criminal homicide in 2021 shooting of Jaheem Alston

Tyrone Parson has been found guilty of third-degree criminal homicide in the 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old Jaheem Alston in Middle Smithfield Township.

The verdict, rendered by Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington, comes three weeks after the end of a three-day bench trial.

Parson, 22, was initially facing a charge of first-degree criminal homicide in relation to the shooting death of Alston. Parson's attorney, Brian Perry, said in his opening statement he was looking for third-degree murder or manslaughter.

Alston was shot by Parson outside of his residence in October 2021 in what is believed to be a drug deal gone wrong.

Parson will be sentenced on Aug. 29.

This is a developing story. Check back later for reactions to the verdict.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Alston death: Judge finds Tyrone Parson guilty of third-degree murder