Tyreek Hill was involved in a confrontation at Kevin Hart show in Atlanta, reports say

Just a few weeks after a large fire ripped through his $7 million mansion near Fort Lauderdale, Tyreek Hill is back in the news.

The Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver was apparently involved in some kind of altercation at a Kevin Hart comedy show in Atlanta Friday night, TMZ first reported.

Sources close to Hill told the media outlet that Hill got into a tiff with another guest who claimed that he was sitting in her seat at the Coca-Cola Roxy theater. Things escalated, with the woman “grabbing” the 30-year-old athlete at one point, and then bringing a “male companion” into the fray.

Eventually, other members of Hill’s crew got involved in the heated exchange, the sources claimed, but by then, the NFL player had already walked away from the area.

Wise move, as Hill doesn’t need any more heat at the moment. The Georgia native is also dealing with a lawsuit filed by an influencer who accused him of charging her and breaking her leg during a “friendly football session” last summer. Sophie Hall is seeking up to $75,000 in damages, according to the lawsuit filed in Broward County circuit court last month.

As for the fight, security reportedly broke it up before Cobb County Police Department officers arrived.

The Coca-Cola Roxy did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for comment Tuesday.