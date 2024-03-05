Tyre Nichols's parents speak against a new bill that cancels police restrictions
Parents of Tyre Nichols spoke against a new bill Monday afternoon that would allow law enforcement to continue making minor traffic stops.
The mom of three opens up about the chaos of life with husband Jason Kelce and why she makes sure to take time for herself.
Russell Westbrook broke his left hand in the Clippers' win over the Wizards on Friday night.
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
Four former Twitter executives, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, sued Musk on Monday, alleging that they're owed over $128 million in severance payments. When Musk bought Twitter (now X), one of his very first moves as the company's owner was to fire Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and lawyers Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde. According to the lawsuit, Musk has a "special ire" toward these former executives, who worked hard to hold Musk to his $44 billion commitment when he tried to back out.
Where might he land?
Mitchell underwent a PRP injection Monday after missing Cleveland’s last two games due to left knee soreness.
The non-exclusive designation allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams while the Chiefs have the right to match any competing offer.
It’s taken quite a bit longer than expected, but on Tuesday, March 5 — which is known as Super Tuesday — former President Donald Trump aims to deliver a knockout blow to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s hopes of winning the Republican nomination for president.
Ford is inviting Bronco owners to a special Off-Roadeo event on April 8 near Austin, Texas, to view a solar eclipse and see the Bronco Blackout Edition revealed.
You can save a wild $250 right now.
AI is "not open in any sense," the battle over encryption is far from won, and Signal's principled (and uncompromising) approach may complicate interoperability efforts, warned the company's president, Meredith Whittaker. Speaking onstage with me at StrictlyVC LA, Whittaker called out a resurgence of legislative attacks on encryption as "magical thinking." Ironically, or perhaps cynically, one of the animating factors has been a decade of calls for tech companies to take more responsibility.
Sam Blond is leaving Founders Fund, as well as the profession of venture capitalist, just 18 months after he joined the storied Silicon Valley firm. In a tweet on Monday, Blond expressed his gratitude at the chance to work at Peter Thiel’s VC firm and explained, “Full time investing / being a VC isn’t the right fit for me and I’ve decided to go back to operating.” Reached earlier today, Blond told TechCrunch he had "no comment outside of the post for now."
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump can appear on the Colorado ballot. Here's what to know about the decision.
Google just rolled out next-gen call screening to some Pixel phone models. This tool employs Google Assistant to find out why the person on the other end initiated the call.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Meta just announced a software update for Instagram that finally lets users edit DMs within 15 minutes of being sent. There’s also a new tool to pin three of your favorite conversations at the top of your DM feed.
This is a must-win week for many fantasy basketball managers. Let Dan Titus provide the blueprint to success for Week 19.
Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered to prosecutors Monday and pleaded guilty to lying during his deposition in former President Donald Trump’s financial fraud trial.
India has waded into global AI debate by issuing an advisory that requires "significant" tech firms to get government permission before launching new models. India's Ministry of Electronics and IT issued the advisory to firms on Friday. In a tweet Monday, Chandrasekhar said the advisory is aimed at "untested AI platforms deploying on the India internet" and doesn't apply to startups.