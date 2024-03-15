Tyre Nichols' parents ask Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to veto bill limiting police reform efforts

Rep. John Gillespie, R- Memphis, speaks with Rodney Wells, and RowVaughn Wells, parents of Tyre Nichols, during a House session at the State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 4, 2024.

The parents of Tyre Nichols called on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to veto a bill passed by the General Assembly that would effectively overturn police reform ordinances passed by the Memphis City Council in the wake of Nichols' death.

The ordinances passed by the city council ban police from conducting traffic stops solely for five small offenses, commonly known as pretextual stops, and bar police from pulling people over in unmarked vehicles.

The bill, which cleared a Senate vote along party lines Thursday, prevents local governments from enacting ordinances or resolutions that limit the traffic violations police can stop someone for.

"As the parents of Tyre Nichols, we are writing to you regarding SB2752, currently awaiting your signature or veto," the Wells family wrote in the letter. "Governor, we urge you to use your veto pen to prevent this dangerous legislation from becoming law. This bill threatens to undermine critical municipal police reforms enacted in response to the tragic death of our son, Tyre Nichols."

The Wells family was in Nashville ahead of Thursday's vote, where they met with legislators to lobby against the bill. They were not present for the floor vote and discussion but said in the letter that pleas to hold the vote with its Senate sponsor, Memphis Republican Brent Taylor, fell on deaf ears.

"We attempted to meet with state Sen. Brent Taylor to request a delay in the vote to allow for meaningful dialogue and compromise," the letter read. "However, our pleas for collaboration and discussion went unanswered, leaving us and the entire Memphis community feeling marginalized and discouraged. We need your help."

Democrats in both chambers have voiced disdain for the bill, calling it a form of government overreach and pointing to few felony arrests stemming from the violations that the ordinance targets. Republicans, however, said pretextual traffic stops are another tool to be used for fighting crime.

RowVaughn Wells, the mother of Tyre Nichols, smiles at a painting of her son as she poses for a portrait in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

A study conducted by local advocacy group Decarcerate Memphis found that few of these traffic stops result in felony charges being filed. A separate study conducted by the Justice Innovation Lab and Vera Institute of Justice found that gun charges are filed in fewer than one stop per 100 traffic stops in Memphis.

"Gov. Lee, we implore you to consider the implications of SB2572 on the safety and well-being of the citizens of Tennessee, particularly those in Memphis who have been directly affected by police misconduct and violence — people like us," the Wells family wrote in the letter. "By signing this bill into law, you will be negating the hard-fought progress made in improving policing and building community trust, thereby jeopardizing the lives and rights of countless individuals."

The Wells family was not in Nashville for the House vote, saying that Memphis Republican Rep. John Gillespie had told them he would roll the bill back another week before voting. Instead, the bill was passed without the Wells family being present. Gillespie has denied that he told the family the bill would not be heard that day.

Multiple local Memphis officials, including Memphis City Council Chairman JB Smiley Jr. and Memphis Mayor Paul Young, have written to the state legislature requesting that the bill not be passed.

