What type of guns were fired, found at KC Chiefs Super Bowl rally? New documents tell us

Following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting that injured at least 39 and killed one, three Kansas City men face federal charges of illegal gun trafficking and straw purchases of firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City.

The charges do not allege that the men were among the shooters but that they were allegedly involved in illegal straw purchases and trafficking of firearms.

The defendants are 22-year-old Fedo Antonia Manning, 21-year-old Ronnel Dewayne Williams, Jr., and 19-year-old Chaelyn Hendrick Groves. These charges are the latest since the shooting happened on Feb. 14.

So, how many guns did the police find? Do they know how many people fired and what type of guns were used? Here’s what we know.

A memorial for Lisa Lopez-Galvan alongside a ‘KC Strong’ banner and a statement by Union Station is displayed near the main entrance of Union Station on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Kansas City. Lopez-Galvan was killed Wednesday at Union Station in a hail of gunfire following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade.

How many people fired a gun at the Chiefs parade?

A dozen people brandished firearms, and at least six people fired their weapons, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri. Kansas City Police recovered several guns, spent casings and other evidence.

Two men, Lyndell Mays of Raytown and Dominic Miller of Kansas City, have both been charged with one count of second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Prosecutors previously charged two minors with “gun-related” crimes and resisting arrest in relation to the shooting. Their names have not been released.

What guns did the police recover from the parade?

Guns that were found by the police include:

An Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 .223-caliber pistol

A Stag Arms 300-caliber pistol

Two AR-15-style firearms

Two 9mm handguns, a Taurus G3 9mm and a Glock 9mm handgun, were previously recovered by the police, according to a Feb. 20 document.

A black Glock 22 handgun was recovered from 36-year-old Jose L. Castillo, who allegedly picked up a gun that was dropped during the shooting. Prosecutors charged Castillo with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The two 9mm handguns were used in the mass shooting by Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller. Detectives also observed multiple 9mm and .40 caliber shell casings just north of the intersection of West Pershing and Kessler Roads, where the shooting occurred.

Manning allegedly purchased an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 .223-caliber pistol from Frontier Justice in Lee’s Summit on Aug. 7, 2022, according to court documents. That pistol was one of the guns found at Union Station following the shooting along a wall with a backpack next to two AR-15-style rifles and backpacks.

The Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 handgun was in “fire” position, and there were 26 live rounds in the magazine. The magazine is capable of holding 30 rounds, indicating several rounds may have been fired before it was discarded, according to the news release. The magazine of the Glock, recovered by Castillo, also had six live 9mm rounds in a 15-round capacity magazine, with a live round in the chamber, according to previous Kansas City Star reporting.

The second firearm recovered from the mass shooting was a Stag Arms pistol.

At least two of the guns recovered from the scene were illegally purchased, Teresa Moore, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said in the news release.

The Star’s Bob Cronkleton contributed to this report.