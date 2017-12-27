The Type A's Must-Have Guide To Getting Organized In 2018

The holidays can definitely be a time of gluttony, and we don’t mean just the food.
We’re guessing that your home or apartment probably feels like it’s fit to burst with the amount of things we’ve accumulated during the holidays, from gifts and cooking gadgets to seasonal home decor.
But with the coming of a new year, there’s no better time to declutter and organize your space with just a few storage finds and pieces of multi-purpose furniture to help you enter 2018 with a clean, mess-free slate.
If you’re looking for simple yet effective ways to get your home straightened out, see below for a Type A’s must have list to getting organized for the new year:
1 A multi-purpose garment rack for easy storage
Get it here.
2 This foldable yet sturdy drying rack
Get it here.
3 An ottoman that doubles as decor and storage
Get it here.
4 These stylish baskets that are multi-functional yet elegant
Get them here.
5 Metal drawer organizers so you never misplace your office supplies again
Get them here.
6 This linen storage box that's disguised as extra seating
Get it here.
7 A floating farmhouse shelf that's both rustic yet super functional
Get it here.
8 These smart store totes that have inserts and trays for all levels of organization
Get them here.
9 This under $50 storage bench that's perfect for the entryway
Get it here.
10 A 2-shelf shelving system that's both perfect for storage or staging
Get it here.
11 A stackable storage bin that's fit for an entryway, playroom, or pantry
Get it here.
12 These woven storage bins that stylishly hide the clutter
Get them here.
13 A minimalist bathroom shelf to provide a clean and neat look
Get it here.
14 A pair of lego storage drawers that will make cleaning up fun
Get them here.
15 A play mat mag that converts into a portable toy storage bag
Get it here.
16 This clever wall hook where each hook can be flipped up when not in use
Get it here.
17 This sleek dish drainer that offers ample space for draining and drying dishes
Get it here.
18 This coat rack that's both affordable, space-saving, and durable
Get it here.
19 A 30 pair shoe tower that can stand alone or fit in a closet
Get it here.
20 These velvet hangers that will maximize the space in your closet
Get a 50-pack here.
21 A clip and drip hanger for an effective way to dry your clothing
Get it here.
22 These colorful box seats that can spruce up a room but also double as storage
Get them here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.