Type 1 Diabetes: what are the signs and how to treat it

Type 1 diabetes appears to be on the rise – although we are not quite sure why. Before the pandemic, the rate of Type 1 in children was already increasing globally by around 3 per cent each year. In 2020 though, this increase jumped to 14 per cent and, in 2021, to 27 per cent.

Researchers have suggested that lockdowns and increased hygiene levels, which might have affected immune systems, could be a cause. Despite this worrying trend, there have been enormous strides in treatment over the last few years – ground-breaking technology to help manage the disease, new drugs to potentially delay its onset and maybe, one day, stem-cell transplants that offer a total cure.

What exactly is Type 1 diabetes?

“It’s an autoimmune disease at its base,” says Prof David J Hodson, from the Oxford Centre for Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism. “It happens when, for reasons unknown, the immune system recognises the beta cells in the pancreas as foreign and destroys them.” These beta cells make the hormone insulin that is essential for control of our blood sugar levels. “Beta cells have to last your lifetime – once destroyed, they don’t grow back,” says Prof Hodson.

In cases of Type 1 diabetes, the immune system has destroyed them and so insulin will need to be delivered either through injection or a continuous insulin pump. Without insulin to keep our blood sugars in range, we are at risk of various chronic and acute complications. These include vision loss, kidney and nerve damage, heart disease and stroke as well as hypoglycaemia – potentially fatal episodes when blood sugars drop too low – and diabetic ketoacidosis which is equally dangerous and occurs when a lack of insulin and high blood sugar levels cause a build-up of chemicals called ketones that make the blood acidic.

What are the causes?

The causes aren’t known. “There are all kinds of hypotheses,” says Prof Hodson. “There are strong genetic drivers and it’s possible that someone with a genetic predisposition is then triggered by the environment, possibly some kind of infection.”

The human enteroviruses (EVs) are one suspect here: a family of viruses that enter through the gut. Small studies have found traces of EVs in pancreas samples from people newly diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and from people who have lived with Type 1 for a long time.

The gut microbiome is another area of interest. Studies have shown that the gut microbiome in children with Type 1 diabetes is different compared to children without Type 1. Diet in childhood, links to breast feeding, calcium and vitamin D intake, environmental pollutants and hygiene have all been studied – with no clear answers yet.

What are the risk factors?

“A family history can increase your risk – if you have a close family member with the disease,” says Prof Hodson. However, genes alone don’t cause diabetes – it needs an unknown environmental trigger. Most people with Type 1 don’t have a family history of it at all. You can get diabetes Type 1 at any age, but you’re more likely to be diagnosed when you’re under 40. It usually develops in children, teenagers and young adults. “Some populations are more susceptible,” says Prof Hodson. “Incidence is high in Nordic countries, particularly Finland and Sweden.”

What are the symptoms?

“When we talk about the symptoms, we ask people to look out for the four T’s’’, says Douglas Twenefour, the head of clinical care at Diabetes UK. “These are Toilet – going for a wee more, especially at night; Thirsty – excessive and unquenchable; Tired and Thinner. These are the most common symptoms but there are other signs to look for too. These include genital itching and thrush, cuts taking longer to heal and blurred vision. The common symptoms tend to come on quickly – over a few days or weeks. This is especially true for children.”

What separates Type 1 and Type 2?

“Both relate to a problem with insulin but their causes and management are different,” says Prof Hodson. Type 1 is an autoimmune disease that has attacked and killed the insulin producing beta cells. Type 2 isn’t an autoimmune disease. The beta cells have not been destroyed by the immune system, but they are not making enough insulin or the insulin produced is no longer working properly (also known as “insulin resistance”).

Type 2 is far more common – accounting for 90 per cent of people living with diabetes – and waist circumference and obesity are the biggest risk factors. It tends to happen later in life than Type 1. “You don’t develop Type 2 in childhood or when you’re a teenager, unless you have some really rare mutation or massive childhood obesity,” says Prof Hodson. While the symptoms are very similar, in cases of Type 2, they appear gradually, in stages – you can have it for years without recognising them. With Type 1, symptoms often appear very quickly. Treatment is also different. Anyone with Type 1 diabetes needs to take insulin. Type 2 can often be managed by reducing blood sugar levels through diet and exercise.

How is it diagnosed?

“If you or a family member are showing symptoms of Type 1 diabetes, contact your GP surgery straight away, call 111 for advice or go to A&E if your symptoms are getting worse,” advises Twenefour. “If left undiagnosed, it can make you really ill, really quickly, and lead to diabetic ketoacidosis which can be fatal. Diagnosis of Type 1 is usually through blood tests that measure glucose levels.”

What are the treatment options?

“Insulin is the main treatment for Type 1 diabetes as you can’t live without it,” Twenefour explains. In fact, insulin has really been the sole treatment for the last 100 years, but technological advances such as smart insulin pens, insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) have transformed the way it is delivered.

Pumps are small electronic devices, attached to the body via a tiny tube, a cannula, that goes just under the skin to deliver insulin throughout the day and night. A CGM is a wearable sensor that reads sugar levels. Perhaps most life-changing is the hybrid-closed loop technology, recently approved by Nice to be rolled out in England and Wales.

“Sometimes known as an artificial pancreas, it combines a CGM with an insulin pump and greatly reduces the burden of managing diabetes,” says Twenefour. “The two devices ‘talk to each other’ via an algorithm, so the pump can deliver insulin according to sugar levels 24 hours a day.”

Continuous glucose monitors are a minor revolution for treatment of the disease - Getty

There is hope for prevention and a cure

Immunotherapies are one promising area that could potentially reprogramme the immune system to halt or delay the attack on the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. A recent trial using the rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant showed promising results.

“It’s exciting as it shows that if you can identify the individuals at risk of developing diabetes, you can potentially intervene before it happens,” says Prof Hodson. “In terms of cure, you have to replace the insulin producing cells.

How do you do that? You can take them from a dead donor – and we have done those transplants and they’ve done pretty well with immunosuppressants, but there would never be enough to go around,” says Prof Hodson.

Now it’s possible to produce our own. “You put human stem cells in a dish and by adding drugs at different time points, make them into insulin secreting beta cells,” he explains.

The Boston-based company Vertex has transplanted these into a handful of patients – only the most severe cases who suffered multiple complications would have been eligible. Some became insulin independent six months to a year later. The trial was going to be expanded to a multi-site trial around the world. “That included here at Oxford, and we were all prepared to go ahead, but in January, two of the patients from the original trial died,” says Prof Hodson.

The trials have been halted while regulators determine whether this was a result of the transplant, or the immunosuppressants in highly susceptible patients. Researchers are now engineering these cells to become “hypoimmune” – unrecognisable to the immune system – in order to eliminate the continuous need for immunosuppressants. “The work in this field is so good it astonishes me,” says Prof Hodson.

Monitoring blood sugar levels

This is a vital part of living with diabetes – although it is becoming much easier to do. “It can help you work out when you need to take more insulin or when you need to eat something,” says Twenefour. “It’s also a way of getting to know your body and pick out patterns.”

It’s important to know blood sugar levels before meals and before going to bed, as well as before, during and after exercise, before driving and at least once every two hours on longer journeys.

“This can be done through regular finger-prick tests or with the CGM which can display the information on your mobile phone or other device. There’s also something called an HbA1c, which is a blood test to measure your average blood sugar level over the last three months. Everyone with diabetes is entitled to this check at least yearly and more often if needed.”

The old-fashioned finger prick test is still a useful measure to check levels - Getty

What lifestyle changes can help?

“Due to the many advances, the days of ‘do’s and don’ts’ are long gone,” says Twenefour. “The way forward now is to try to fit your diabetes treatment around your life.” When it comes to diet, people with Type 1 are encouraged to eat a healthy, balanced diet – the same diet recommended for everyone, which includes all the main food groups.

“It may come as a surprise, but all kinds of food are fine,” says Twenefour. Some carbs are recommended to prevent insulin levels dropping too low – healthier options like wholegrains and pulses are better here. People with Type 1 diabetes should be offered support from a specialist dietitian who can advise on ‘carb counting’, to help balance insulin with carbohydrate intake. (This can be done through eating similar amounts of carbs every day or learning to adjust insulin dose.) It’s advisable to be wary of sugary drinks and fruit juices as they can raise blood glucose levels very fast.

“There are many benefits to being physically active – it can help the body use insulin better by increasing insulin sensitivity,” explains Twenefour. “However, it can affect blood sugar levels in different ways.” Moderate exercise like walking for a long while can cause a slow drop in sugar levels, whereas vigorous exercise like sprinting can cause a rise. Checking levels before, during and after, and adjusting your insulin and carb intake accordingly is important.

Recommended

When my son developed Type 1 diabetes our family life changed forever

Read more