Tyonna McClary - Winner of The Victory or Death Essay Contest
The actress and TV foodie talks to Yahoo about her new cookbook, "Indulge." It’s a word she’s come to embrace after years of using food to numb her feelings.
Four states — Connecticut, New York, Wisconsin and Rhode Island — are holding presidential nominating contests on Tuesday.
The NHTSA blames distraction, intoxicated drivers, no seatbelts, and speeding for the stubbornly high number of traffic deaths.
The LSU star said she's dealt with a lot ever since her star run in last year's national championship.
Hamlin was third when a caution flew with less than two laps to go.
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell combined to score 92 points.
Mark Byington led the Dukes to a 32-4 record this season and their first NCAA tournament win since 1983.
Polaris debuted the Gen 2 RZR Pro R Factory rig at the San Felipe 250. The second-gen racer gets big upgrades with tech from NASCAR, Alcon, and Motec.
The most dramatic clash so far this March is between a coach and a newspaper.
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
A landmark settlement changing the real estate commission structure will reshape nearly every aspect of the homebuying process — from homebuyers to brokerages to homebuilders.
Arizona didn't wilt after Dayton cut a 17-point first-half deficit to three. As a result, the Wildcats became the first team to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16.
On March 11, a fizzy startup announced that it had raised $67 million at a $1.4 billion valuation and reached $263 million in sales in 2023. Did you guess that this startup is Liquid Death, a canned water company? Liquid Death has now raised more than $267 million in venture funding despite sitting in a category that doesn’t interest many investors.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
The death toll rose Saturday to at least 133 and a number of suspects were in custody after gunmen stormed a Moscow concert hall Friday.
The Department of Justice has filed a new antitrust suit against Apple, setting up yet another confrontation between the US government and an icon of Silicon Valley.
Sabalenka is slated to compete Thursday against her best friend, Paula Badosa.