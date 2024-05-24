Tylorstown coal tip landslide safety works restart

The landslip on the Llanwonno hillside in February 2020 was triggered by the unprecedented rainfall during Storm Dennis [BBC]

An old coal tip which slipped after unprecedented rainfall during Storm Dennis has had infrastructure put in place to make it safe.

The landslip of the former Llanwonno tip in Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf, blocked the river valley, broke a foul sewer, covered a water main with several metres of debris and covered a shared footpath in 2020.

The recent dry weather has meant major earthworks - including the removal of some tip material - has been able to restart.

The site is also having drainage piping installed.

Storm Dennis hit Britain on 15 and 16 February 2020, just a week after Storm Ciara which also brought strong winds and heavy rain to the whole of the UK.

According to Natural Resource Wales (NRW), Storm Dennis brought exceptional rainfall, particularly over Bannau Brycheiniog, or the Brecon Beacons, and south Wales valleys.

The River Taff and Rhondda catchments received more than 160mm (6.2in) in some places - more than a month's rainfall in a day.

Welsh government funding has gone towards the Tylorstown landslip remediation scheme through the coal tips safety grant.