Tyler organization donates pet oxygen masks to East Texas fire departments
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Obedience Training Club has been donating pet oxygen masks to East Texas fire departments.
Trinity County still recovering after days of flooding
The Tyler Obedience Training Club raised money through various fundraisers to purchase 97 sets of pet sized oxygen masks. Since February, they have been donating the oxygen masks to various fire departments across East Texas.
The Tyler Obedience Club has donated oxygen masks to the following East Texas fire departments:
Athens
Canton
Holly Lake Volunteer Fire Department
Lindale
Mineola
Quitman
Tyler
Whitehouse
“We have delivered masks to several East Texas cities,” Angela Hudson, Tyler Obedience Training Club president, said. “The objective is to cover all cities where our club members live. We will continue to raise funds until we reach all the fire departments.”
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.