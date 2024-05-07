Tyler Marovich sworn in as Ravenna council member

Ravenna Law Director Frank Cimino administers the oath of office to Tyler Marovich, who was recently elected to serve Ward 2.

Tyler Marovich served his first meeting as an official member of Ravenna City Council on Monday.

Marovich was appointed to the post last week. He replaces Rob Kairis, who was appointed as president of council. Kairis replaced Andrew Kluge, who resigned, citing job and family commitments.

A graduate of Ravenna High School, he was involved in the Ravenna Youth Council as a student. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Kent State University, and has served on the Portage County Historical Society's Board of Trustees. Marovich served in 2017 on the city's Charter Review Commission. He works for Healthpro-Heritage, where he is a corporate applications team lead.

Marovich ran unsuccessfully for Ravenna City Council in 2021, and also previously sought appointment to a council vacancy.

"I wore short sleeves so I wouldn't have to roll them up to get started," he said.

During his first meeting, council approved a moratorium on adult cannabis dispensaries. The moratorium excludes Supergood, which opened in 2022 as a medical marijuana dispensary and hopes to expand into the adult cannabis market.

The moratorium will prevent dispensaries from opening anywhere in the city for a year. It also would prevent such businesses from opening in the central business district, because of parking concerns. Representatives of Supergood recently told council they have no intention to move from their site at 554 N. Chestnut St. in Ravenna.

Voters in November 2023 in Ohio approved State Issue 2, which allows adults ages 21 and older to use and grow cannabis. The measure's passage made Ohio the 24th state to legalize adult-use marijuana.

Dispensary owners and cultivators say the law will allow them to have the first licenses to operate dispensaries for adult cannabis. Supergood and Bliss Ohio in Kent plan to sell cannabis from the same dispensaries where medical marijuana is sold. Meanwhile, the owners of Wellspring Fields, a medical marijuana cultivation site at 4000 Lake Rockwell Road in Ravenna Township, intend to open Wildflowers, a medical marijuana and adult cannabis dispensary on Streetsboro's Public Square.

