Tyler launching second MicroTransit route

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler has announced that they’re launching their second ever MicroTransit route in order to complement the current Campus Connector route.

The new MicroTransit route will allow Campus Connector riders to book a Tyler Transit bus starting Monday, June 17. The MicroTransit ride will take any riders to any destination within three tenths of a mile from the Campus Connector bus stops shown below.

To allow you to switch to the fixed route if needed, MicroTransit rides are available at the same time as the fixed route busses on Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. A MicroTransit ride can be hailed by calling 903-533-8057 when at a Campus Connector bus stop.

