Tyler ISD hosts opportunity fair showcasing different work fields

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly 2,000 juniors and seniors attended Tyler ISD’s opportunity fair held on Thursday as they prepare for life after graduation.

“So nice to see all of these different organizations here and you kind of get an inside look at what they’re about,” Steven Young, a Tyler ISD junior, said.

Whether they are searching for their next job or forming relationships for the future.

“Networking is a big deal and making connections is a big deal so right now that’s what I am doing,” Young said.

Students were also looking for places to fulfill internship roles, including the Print Services Department at Christus Health.

“A lot of that goes through our volunteer services with Christus so that we partner with them in finding the right candidate for the job,” Kirsten Noyola, Manager of Christus Health Print Services, said.

Seniors at the fair showed high interest in healthcare, engineering and first responder positions.

“We’re building them up to become really successful when they leave our doors,” Kristen Walls said.

Some students even left the opportunity fair with their next job secured.

“Our teachers care and they want us to have a successful future,” Young said.

