Tyler ISD holds ribbon cutting for new Hubbard Middle School

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Independent School District celebrated the opening of the new Hubbard Middle School on Tuesday.

Greater Longview United Way celebrates 16th book vending machine

The new building is part of a nearly $90 million bond that passed in 2022.

The new three-story campus sits right next to the old building that was originally built in 1964, and was funded by $63 million of the bond.

The building is complete with up-to-date security, safety improvements and improved traffic flow.

The community was invited to tour inside of the state of the art, science labs, theater, library, outside area and cafeteria during the celebration.

Tyler ISD said the district has been working for nearly 20 years to invest and transform facilities while keeping the tax rate as low as possible.

“We have really touched every school in Tyler, so that all of our students have equal opportunities across the district in terms of access to programming and state of the art facilities,” Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD director of communications, said.

Taylor Coleman who is a sixth grader said the move to the new building is bitter sweet.

“I’m sad that I’m leaving the old school because all of my family members went there,” Coleman said.

The 1960’s building will be demolished this summer, but some students said it was time.

“The walls are starting to break down, and there’s a lot of stuff like written everywhere, its just old and nasty,” Drew Jones, a sixth grader, said.

Eric Griffith, a fifth grader, will be part of the first class to attend the new Hubbard campus and use all of the features. He is excited to use the new band hall and go to school with his older brother.

“I’m looking forward to do band, theater, football and basketball,” Griffith said.

Eighth graders said they are sad they aren’t able to walk the new halls, but grateful for the last experience of the old Hubbard building.

“I’m glad we got to finish our eighth grade here in the old school since it’s where we started and it feels like we could complete all of it,” Kaylee Nalorenzo, an eight grader, said.

Longview ISD passes $456M bond this year after two failed attempts

Facility and staff are excited to begin a new chapter and continue to bring the best education to current and future students.

After demolition, the space will be converted into more parking and an eight lane competitive track.

The bond also included $26 million for the Tyler ISD Early College High School campus. Construction there is also finished and the district will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.