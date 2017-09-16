Tyler Duncan leads Web.com Tour Finals event in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyler Duncan shot a 7-under 64 on Friday to take the lead in the Albertsons Boise Open, the second of four Web.com Tour Finals events that will determine 25 PGA Tour cards.

Duncan was 6 under after seven holes at Hillcrest Country Club, making four birdies and closing the run with an eagle on the par-5 16th. He had a 12-under 130 total.

Alex Cejka and Taylor Moore were a stroke back. Cejka followed an opening 63 with a 68, and Moore had a 65. Ted Potter Jr. was 10 under after a 68, and Ryo Ishikawa had a 68 to get to 9 under.

Peter Uihlein, the first-round leader after winning the series opener two weeks ago in Columbus, Ohio, followed his opening 62 with a 74 to drop into a tie for 14th at 6 under.

The series features the top 75 players — Potter was 14th, Duncan 31st, and Moore 38th — from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 — Cejka was 149th, and Ishikawa 175th — in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings along with Uihlein and other non-members with enough money to have placed in the top 200 in the FedEx Cup had they been eligible.

Potter and the other top-25 finishers on the Web.com regular-season money list have earned PGA Tour cards. They are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan was tied for 19th at 5 under after a 66. He tied for 13th in Columbus after finishing 182nd in the FedEx Cup standings.