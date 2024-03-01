Tyler baby born on leap day joins others with unique birthday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People born on leap day only see their birthday on the calendar every four years, and on Thursday people with this unique birthday in East Texas made sure to celebrate.

Lydia Parys was born on Thursday in Tyler at 2:35 a.m. weighing about six pounds.

“Just seeing her in the flesh after waiting 9 months for this meeting. It hits different,” Samuel Parys, Lydia’s father, said.

The Parys family is not only excited Lydia is healthy and their fifth girl, but she is now a part of a unique group of people born on ‘leap day.’

Lydia’s father said they will celebrate her birthday on Feb. 28 “like a standard get together” but on the four year mark he would like to throw her a big bash.

The Associated Press reported 6% of people in the ​world do not get to celebrate the exact day on their birth certificate.

“I’m a 16-year-old trapped in a 64-year-old’s body,” Scott Garrison said.

A birthday every four years could seem lonely and misunderstood but for Scott Garrison and Kay Odom, it’s more special.

“It’s a novelty because most people don’t ever even realize that they wouldn’t have a day on the calendar every year,” Kay Odom, 76, who’s had 19 birthdays.

Katherine Parys, Lydia’s mother, hopes to find a community daughter can be a part of.

“We can make it a collective group to have a party together for them I think that would be so cool and they can develop a friendship,” Katherine said.

“It’s kind of a cool thing because none of my other friends had birthdays on that day. It always felt like a really special time for me,” Garrison said.

Lydia has the invitation to celebrate with Odom and Garrison in the “Leapers Club.”

“Happy birthday, Lydia. I’m so glad that you’re here on this planet to get to enjoy it with me. You’re going to have a great time, every four years. Come and find me,” Garrison said.

Lydia would technically have 21 birthdays when she is 84 years old in the year 2108.

