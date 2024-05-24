Tyler announces possible new downtown hotel at State of the City

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After more than a year of tossing the idea around something new is coming to the City of Tyler.

“We want you to come and consider Tyler for a hotel,” Mayor of Tyler Don Warren said.

After several visits to the Rose City, a hotel company with locations across the country, fell in love with the town. The announcement was made during this year’s State of the City.

“‘This is Americana,’ he goes, ‘You don’t see this in Houston, you don’t see it in Dallas, we saw this in Tyler, and we want our hotel to be here,'” Warren quoted a hotel representative as saying.

Hotel Blackstone could be at the corner of North Broadway and East Ferguson, once plans are finalized.

“The location of the hotel is on lot one, block one, city of Tyler, the very first established block,” Warren said.

Mayor Don Warren said the new establishment isn’t the only addition to the city. The Miracle League of Tyler has received a donation to build a park for all children to use.

“It will provide a custom rubberized field, which is great for accessibility, for wheelchairs and walking devices, for mentally and physically challenged students to play baseball,” Miracle League of Tyler board member Shannon Glenney said.

Warren added that they are doing everything to make the future brighter for every person in every stage of life in the Rose City while making sure it still feels like a small town.

“We are always going to have that small town feel because we have the attitude and that’s what we want, and it’s not going to change,” Warren said.

