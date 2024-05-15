Tye PD accuses truck driver of hit-and-run property damage

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An 18-wheeler driver was arrested by Tye police for allegedly crashing into several fixtures, causing significant property damage, and then leaving the scene without notifying officials.

The Tye Police Department reported Alejandro Martin Delgado exited from I-20 at exit 277 eastbound on Wednesday morning, colliding with several fixtures, then left the scene.

The police were notified and found Delgado in a parking area where he was trying to rest. Tye PD shared that Delgado failed to stop and notify authorities, and pretended to be ignorant about the appropriate course of action after damaging others’ property.

Delgado was arrested for leaving the scene of the crash without reporting it to the authorities.

