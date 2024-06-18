Tybee to buy land for $2.4 million as option for water concerns

Ominous storm clouds briefly blocked out the sunshine, but many beachgoers continued to enjoy the beach on Saturday May, 25, 2024 at the start of Memorial Day weekend on Tybee Island, GA.

Tybee, like the rest of Chatham County and surrounding areas, gets its water from the Floridan aquifer, and has been on the search for alternatives due to growing coastal demand from industrial and residential development while trying not to exceed permitted groundwater withdrawal limits.

In a special-called meeting, Tybee City Council authorized the execution of a contract to purchase 25 tax parcels, or 4 acres of land, for $2.4 million at Solomon and Polk streets to possibly build a well and using the rest of the acreage for recreational purposes, although what kinds of activities was not specified.

"Hilton Head [Island, South Carolina] is starting to see some salt intrusion into their water supply," said Mayor Brian West. "They've had to make adjustments to their water processing system to deal with the salt, and we're concerned that with the additional demands of water with so much growth and development that it could have an impact on us as well."

Although Tybee's five-year withdrawal permit is expected to be renewed, West said the city knows in the next few years they will need to address the water supply. The space purchased will allow the city to have an option to extend or shift water processing systems, although they don't know exactly what they're going to do with with the parcels just yet.

The city is considering a few options for the water supply, as first reported by the Savannah Agenda. Thomas & Hutton, an engineering firm, would prepare analysis of several options such as an extension from the City of Savannah's water system, alternate aquifers, a Cretaceous aquifer well and reverse osmosis (RO) treatment and more.

"I've always been a fan of desalinating ocean water, which would be a huge and expensive project," West said. "It's becoming more and more common for communities by the ocean to use that technology. The biggest problem with it is the amount of energy required to make it happen, but if you could make it happen it's an eternal supply of water."

Mayor Pro Tem Monty Parks said during the council meeting that obtaining the land had been in the works for the last six years.

"Year after year, election after election, people have been asking, saying, put some land aside for Tybee," said Parks, who's served on Tybee council for a decade. "This has been a long time coming and a perfect opportunity. One thing that's very key year after year, election after election, is water and security. This is a big step towards easing those fears for water and security. This is a perfect location for a well."

