Ty Zwonitzer announces bid for seat on Laramie County commission

Jun. 5—CHEYENNE — Ty Zwonitzer has always considered himself the black sheep of the family because he wasn't involved in politics, as his brother and father both serve in the Wyoming House of Representatives.

However, that changed last week after he announced his candidacy for a seat on the Laramie County Board of County Commissioners.

"When you look at county commissioner, it's really not about those social issues that really drive people nuts, it's more about, kind of, just neighbor helping neighbor, which is what I love doing in my everyday job," Zwonitzer said.

He currently works as an engineer for Cheyenne Fire Rescue. Zwonitzer said he believes his experience in emergency response and crisis management equips him with the necessary tools to understand the diverse needs of all Laramie County residents.

If elected to the board, one of his top priorities would be supporting responsible growth. He said the key to this is finding avenues and revenues that are in line with what he described as "Wyoming values."

"Responsible growth, for me, is making decisions that look far into the future, not just knee-jerk reactions, right? ... When I look at responsible growth, it's kind of about picking different businesses and industries that I feel maintain Wyoming values and that will be long-term assets to the community."

He used the development of solar farms as an example. Zwonitzer said it is wise to consider things like disposal fees now for when the lifespan of the solar panels are reaching an end many years into the future.

Zwonitzer described Wyoming values as being a friendly and helping neighbor, while also having the capacity to be strong and independent.

"We want to do what we want to do without involvement. And, as long as it doesn't hurt or affect other people, I'm all for it," he said. "Live your life, do what you want to do, as long as it doesn't affect others, and government should be there to help and not be getting into there and tell you what you should or shouldn't do."

Zwonitzer is a fifth-generation resident of Laramie County and a graduate of the University of Wyoming with a degree in business management.

He has worked as a local Realtor and a land management specialist for the Wyoming Department of Transportation, and he said this experience gives him an understanding of Laramie County's pattern of growth and the effects on the local economy.

He was raised in and ultimately managed his family's three-generation furniture and auction business, as well.

Zwonitzer grew up in a county pocket in eastern Cheyenne and now lives in eastern Cheyenne with his wife, Shawna, who is an elementary school teacher, and their two teenage sons. He also serves as a Laramie County Republican precinct committeeman.

Outside of his day job, Zwonitzer is active in the CrossFit community as a coach, as well as a coach for his son's soccer teams through the Cheyenne Soccer Club. In addition, he is a member of the Laramie County disc golf club and the American Contract Bridge League.

"I just want to see my kids have the same awesome childhood that I had growing up and make this town retain its values that I kind of grew up in, and maintain its identity, but still focus on new age technologies and progress and ways to keep young people here and happy," Zwonitzer said. "... It's my way of giving back to the community on a larger level."

