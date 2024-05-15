TxDOT's I-20 groundbreaking launches widening project in Odessa

May 14—TxDOT's I-20 Widening Project Groundbreaking Ceremony Monday officially launched construction in Midland/Odessa, bringing relief and better connectivity to the region.

The I-20 Widening Project will accommodate current and future growth in west Texas by adding additional main lanes, constructing new interchanges, reconfiguring ramps, and converting frontage roads from two-way operations to a one-way operation.

"This is a great day and we have come a long way to get to this moment. From the state of Texas, we are delivering the resources to make projects like this happen," Texas Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, said in a news release. "When the state invests in the infrastructure of the Permian Basin, the entire state benefits from that investment many times over."

TxDOT will construct $424 million in improvements to I-20 in Midland/Odessa beginning in 2024. The first project to break ground (Segment #2) is between east of JBS Parkway to east of CR 1300, a length of approximately five miles. Segment #3 extends into Midland towards CR 1250 and will begin construction later this summer.

"Not only does it improve safety conditions, but the project will also allow the oil and gas industry to continue to do the work they need to do to power our state and our nation," Texas Sen. Kevin Sparks, R-Midland, said in the release. "We are going to continue to work with the legislature to remind them how much of that budget surplus is being generated right here in the Permian Basin, we need our portion of those funds to make sure we can continue to do that and do it safely."

A common theme voiced during the ceremony was talk of partnerships and working together to solve transportation issues that Texans currently face.

"It's here! This road project has been over a decade in the works. To see this project come into fruition now, it's very indicative of the future of the Permian Basin where all folks are on the same page," said Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett said. "We are sending a concise message to Austin and to D.C. — this is the greatest return on investment. This project is the number one investment the state of Texas has made in infrastructure. We can't understate how impactful this project will be for our community."

Many smiling faces gathered as gleaming shovels hit the ground this morning at the construction site, marking the commencement of this transformative project.

"What happens in the Permian Basin affects the world. Delivering these safety and mobility improvement projects go a long way to help solidify the industry in this area and help deliver the products to the rest of the world," said TxDOT Odessa District Engineer Eric Lykins.

Motorists can learn more about travel time through I-20 construction at www.txdot.gov/basin20. The project is anticipated to be fully open to traffic in 2028. The contractor is Sundt Construction Inc.