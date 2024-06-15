TxDOT working to remove debris from state right-of-way

Jun. 14—TYLER — The Texas Department of Transportation is currently working in numerous counties to remove debris from the state right-of-way left behind from recent storms. This covers the entire Tyler District which includes Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Wood and Van Zandt counties.

Please be advised that crews will not pick up debris from private properties. Anyone caught dumping debris from private property onto state right-of-way will be subject to legal consequences.

Property and business owners may take their debris to local landfills or dispose of it legally off of TxDOT right-of-way.

Citizens in eligible counties can apply for FEMA assistance at the following website: https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Heather Deaton at Heather.Deaton@txdot.gov or 903-799-1306.