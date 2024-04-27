TxDOT: US 287 and Central to be closed while crews demolish bridge

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

On Tuesday, April 30, the intersection of US 287 and Central Avenue will be closed as crews will be demolishing the northbound Central Avenue bridge.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org

