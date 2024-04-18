TxDOT study draws concerns over fate of wetlands

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There is growing concerns over the fate of Rio Bosque Wetlands if the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) expansion study moves forward.

TxDOT said the Border Highway East (BHE) Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study looks to reduce traffic in the community by connecting Loop 375 to the Tornillo point of entry among others.

Lauren Macias-Cervantes, a public information officer for TxDOT said that the study is in its beginning phase.

“There is no construction timeline. A roadway of this magnitude would take 40 to 50 years,” she said. “It is taking a look at that area and how mobility can be improved for the future. This involves other entities; it’s connecting a lot of communities.”

Sergio Samaniego, assistant manager of the Rio Bosque Wetlands Park, is concerned about the study because he says it would cut through the wetlands.

“The department proposed three alternatives in their last meeting; one includes a major clover leaf intersection in the visitor lot,” said Samaniego. “It would increase noise pollution, the runoff from the vehicles and light pollution.”

Jon Resendez, a conservationist, said the Rio Bosque Wetlands have more than 300 acres of wildlife sanctuary and are inhabited by hundreds of different species.

“The idea of a highway here would functionally kill this wetland,” Resendez said. “There are beavers, there are herons, there are bobcats, and there are kingfishers. There is a beautiful assortment of birds and migratory species that come up all the way from Argentina to make their nests here.”

Cervantes said they have a team of planners assessing the study, including engineers and environmentalists.

The community will have a chance to voice their opinion on the proposed study. TxDOT will hold in-person and virtual public meetings on Wednesday, May 1 and Thursday, May 2.

